Reklaws ready to have a blast in Vernon

If Vernon is anything like its Kelowna neighbour, The Reklaws are in for a great party.

The country music sibling duo of Jenna and Stuart Walker are excited to be headlining the Vernon Winter Carnival Barn Burner concert at Kal Tire Place Friday, Feb. 10.

“If it’s anything like Kelowna’s crowd it should be pretty amazing,” said Jenna. “We are so excited.”

The evening will literally be a blast, as the night is kicked off with a fireworks display at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Fireworks display celebrates Vernon Winter Carnival

Doors open to the Barn Burner featuring The Reklaws, with special guests Ashley Cooke and Michael Daniels, and DJ Lunchbox, at 7 p.m.

The brother and sister from rural Ontario have never been to Vernon, but are looking forward to it.

“We love going out West,” said Jenna.

They were in Kelowna last summer for Denim on the Diamond, where they loved the crowds at the show.

“Excellent fans,” said Stuart. “Everybody out West seems to party harder than in Ontario.”

They do have some reservations about the Ogopogo, although one of their band members actually went into the creature’s cave under Rattlesnake Island.

The band of nine are fresh on the road having recently performed in New Brunswick, Montreal and Toronto.

“The shows have been unbelievable,” said Jenna.

Aside from the Vernon show, The Reklaws’ only other B.C. stop is in Victoria, where they play the Commodore Ballroom Feb. 11, followed by Calgary Sunday.

They arrive in Vernon a day ahead of the show and are looking forward to taking in some Carnival events and checking out the town.

“We cannot wait,” said Stuart. “After touring for about nine years, it’s always great when we get to play somewhere we haven’t seen before.”

The show promises to be a medley of notes, with some great boot stompin’ tunes.

“People say they can’t find the time to go to the bathroom because they don’t want to leave the show,” said Jenna. “We are ready to burn down the barn Vernon! We can’t wait to see your town.”

Stuart said the show aims to hit all the emotions, bringing it home and talking about themselves, while also serving up some country and beer medleys.

Thousands of people are expected to pack the arena for the show, on the final weekend of Carnival.

“Ticket sales are 2,500 at the moment and we are hoping for 3,000,” said Kris Fuller, Carnival’s incoming executive director.

The show will also have prizes for best dressed country gear and crews having the most fun. Although there is a beverage garden and VIP areas the concert is open to ages eight and up.

For tickets visit ticketseller.ca.

READ MORE: Snow sculptures carve out attention at Vernon Winter Carnival

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EntertainmentLive musicVernon