Renegade Riot revved for Cherryville

Motorcycle rally rolls into town for third annual event

Cherryville’s population is about to explode as a sold-out motorcycle rally rolls into town for the weekend.

Renegade Riot has been held for two years in the Kootenays and is moving to Cherryville for year three.

The “adult summer camp” takes place July 5-7 at the Gold Panner Campground. The event opens at 2 p.m. Friday therefore area highways are expected to be revved with motorcyclists.

See also: Betraying Martyrs joins Armstrong Metal Fest

But anyone hoping to check out the action is out of luck as it is completely sold out and no spectators are allowed.

The weekend includes wild bike games and contests, a vendor village, food trucks Shabbang Curbside Eats and Cahoots Kitchen, onsite tattoo shop, show n’ shine and live entertainment.

See also: Alberta bikers rally for bullied girl in Chase

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Civic Sounds rained out

Just Posted

Vernon Champion celebrated for compassion and caretaking

“I try to help newcomers from the Philippines adjust to the lifestyle here and work together to get involved with the community”

Coldstream cook to make Thanksgiving dinner in Italy

Simon Dufresne wins Okanagan College culinary arts cook-off event

Coldstream owner reunited with stolen property

Kids’ stuff and family photos found abandoned in Lake Country returned after RCMP issue plea

Civic Sounds rained out

The first concert of the summer cancelled due to rain in the forecast

College places additional conditions on Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Renegade Riot revved for Cherryville

Motorcycle rally rolls into town for third annual event

Three central Okanagan educators up for Premier’s award

Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education created to recognize exceptional teachers in B.C.

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Cultural centre referendum failed first step

LETTER: Research needed before referendum

Two candlelight vigils for teen stabbing victim set in Okanagan

Separate candlelight vigils this weekend will be in Kelowna and Penticton for Eli Beauregard

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

When God moved the mountain: The Hedley slide of 1939

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

This Lower Mainland city wants a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Threats allegedly made against Shuswap movie theatre staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

Most Read