Sophie Radermecker will share her stories at the Caetani Cultural Centre July 11. (Photo submitted)

Renowned Belgian author, journalist, shares her stories in Vernon

Everyone has at least one good story buried within them.

Hot on the heels of her well-received biography on Julian Assange, WikiLeaks: Warrior for Truth, Belgian writer and journalist Sophie Radermecker is more passionate than ever about telling provocative stories that inspire her audience.

Radermecker will be at the Caetani Centre to share her stories July 11 from 7-9 p.m.

“Join us for an evening of inspirational and interactive discussion as the Belgian author shares her stories and guides the audience on a quest for meaning and finding answers,” said Susan Brandoli with the Centre.

“While finishing the writing of her upcoming novel, The Mirror Of Possibilities at the Caetani Centre, her goal is to inspire with her own stories, to challenge people to be creative with their own quests and to ultimately find the answers hiding deep within themselves.

Whether sitting down with the Queen of Belgium, a high-profile celebrity or a high school student in need of a mentor, the broad spectrum of Radermecker’s work reflects her enormous capacity to connect with all kinds of people.

Guided by a desire to elevate awareness and tolerance, she has a talent for gaining access to fascinating worlds and shedding light on narratives that are encouraging, thought-provoking, enriching or just plain feel-good.

Radermecker is a visiting writer from Los Angeles who is visiting Vernon for the second time, having previously stayed at the Caetani Centre in February 2017.

A native of Brussels, she has more than 15 years of experience as a journalist in print, radio and television, and as a producer in the entertainment industry in Belgium and France.

She is the co-author of the biography Julian Assange, WikiLeaks: Warrior for Truth, which was written in French and translated into four languages. In recent years, she has been writing for French-language newspapers and magazines, mainly in Belgium and Switzerland.

Her current project is an inspirational memoir, written as a novel, called Le Miroir des Possibles (The Mirror of Possibilities), inspired by her own journey from Brussels to Los Angeles. She is writing it in French, with plans to have it translated into English.

Radermecker will also give a reading from her current work, in English.

For more information contact the Caetani Cultural Centre 250-275-1525 or visit our website at www.caetani.org.

