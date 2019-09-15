Michael Kaeshammer plays at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30pm. (Photo submitted)

Renowned ‘boogie-woogie’ pianist en route to Vernon

Michael Kaeshammer will play the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 28

It’s boogie time at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Internationally renowned pianist Michael Kaeshammer is taking to the Vernon stage to showcase his singing, songwriting, piano and production talents on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

There’s a liveliness and buoyancy to Kaeshammer’s jazz-style piano, a style derived from the boogie-woogie genre of the late 1920s.

Never heard of boogie-woogie? Get a taste of it in this preview to Kaeshammer’s new album, Something New:

Kaeshammer self-produced the album, which features 10 original songs about life, love, travel and politics. Flavours of jazz, boogie-woogie and blues combine for an album that transcends genre boundaries.

It’s not just a night of original music; it’s also a birthday party.

“Join us for our 18th annual Birthday Bash celebration with pre-show lobby activities and complimentary birthday cake,” said Janelle Escott, marketing director for the performing arts centre.

Born in Germany but now a Canadian citizen living on the West Coast, Kaeshammer’s recording career spans 22 years and 12 albums. His previous record, 2016’s critically acclaimed No Filter, was nominated for a 2018 Juno Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year, his eighth nomination (two of which he won).

He’s also earned multiple Western Canadian Music Award nominations, winning as both Musician of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, as well as being named the 2017 Jazz Artist of the Year for No Filter.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $37 for seniors and $35 for students and can be purchased now through the Ticket Seller Box Office by calling 549-SHOW (7469) or online at www.ticketseller.ca.

READ MORE: Win your way in to sold-out Buffy Sainte-Marie Vernon show

READ MORE: Experience the magic of Music Under Paris skies, in Vernon

