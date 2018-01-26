Resistance and Revolution Film Festival opens Jan. 29

Next Monday, Okanagan College’s “Resistance and Revolution” Film Festival kicks off at the Salmar Classic, beginning a program of six similarly themed films.

The not-for-profit series is associated with the Salmon Arm campus’s new Associate of Arts emphasis in “Studies in Resistance and Revolution,” but all of the films are open to the general public.

The program begins on Monday, Jan. 29 with a rare double-bill of Steven Soderbergh’s Palme d’Or nominated masterpiece Che I and II, starring Benecio del Toro in a career-best performance as Argentine revolutionary Ernesto “Che” Guevara. The films have previously only been shown together, as they were intended, at film festivals and for short runs in Los Angeles and New York. Che I deals with the Cuban revolutionary war and begins at 5 p.m., and will be followed after an intermission at 7:30 p.m. by Che II, which shows Guevara’s doomed military involvement.

The festival continues on Feb. 26, March 5, March 12 and March 26. All screenings will take place at the Salmar Classic. Gemral admission is $5 and students are free.

More information is available on the facebook page “Resistance and Revolution Film Festival.”

