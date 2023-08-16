This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Xolo Maridueña in a scene from “Blue Beetle.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Xolo Maridueña in a scene from “Blue Beetle.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Review: ‘Blue Beetle’ puts another bug in the superhero system

Film might disappear in shifting marketplace, but charm, Hispanic flavour add worth

Franz Kafka never realized how close he came to kickstarting a superhero franchise.

Ever since Gregor Samsa awoke in his bed to find himself transformed into a monstrous dung beetle in “The Metamorphosis,” we’ve had spider-men, wasps, ant-men, crime-fighting ticks and mighty mantises — such a super swarm of insectoids that you might be tempted to reach for a fly swatter.

We’re now back to the beetle with the new DC Comics film “Blue Beetle,” which opens in theaters Thursday. But what distinguishes “Blue Beetle” isn’t its place in the bug brigade but the person doing the metamorphosizing.

Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) is the first Latino superhero in a leading role in a DC film. It’s not just token casting, either. “Blue Beetle,” directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, is firmly rooted in the experience of the Reyes clan, a close-knit Mexican-American family scraping by in the shadow of the gleaming Miami-like fictional metropolis of Palmera City.

Jaime is their first college graduate — “And last!” cheerfully chimes his sister, Milagro (the very funny, scene-stealing Belissa Escobedo). The parents, Alberto (Damián Alcázar) and Rocio (Elpidia Carrillo) are broke and on the cusp of losing their home to the encroaching, all-powerful Kord Industries. Also living with them are Jaime’s grandmother (Adriana Barraza) and his truck-driving uncle (George Lopez, having a ball).

“We used to have the other side of the tracks,” says Milagro. “Now they want that, too.”

Despite big post-college ambitions, Jaime is stuck cleaning hotel rooms with his sister. Given what his family has sacrificed for him, he’s saddled with guilt.

