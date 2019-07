Rib Fest is dripping with more than meat in Vernon.

The inaugural event is officially underway at the Vernon Curling Rink and Centennial Rink.

While grilled racks of ribs are the highlight of the event, there is plenty for everyone.

Entertainment, beverage garden and kids zone are among the activities available.

READ MORE: Vernon Elks Lodge hosts first Rib Fest

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.