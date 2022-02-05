Road closures in effect during Vernon Winter Carnival parade

A breakdown of the traffic disruptions that will be in place Saturday as the Carnival kicks off

A map of the Vernon Winter Carnival parade route that will take place Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (City of Vernon photo)

The Vernon Winter Carnival Parade will take to the streets Saturday, and the city is giving drivers a heads up about road closures they’ll need to navigate.

The popular parade will begin at noon on Jan. 5 at 43rd Avenue and will travel southbound on 27th Street, westbound on 30th Avenue and northbound on 31st Street. Staff will be situated at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 31st Street to make way for emergency vehicles.

The staging area for the parade is on 27th Street between 39th Avenue and 43rd Avenue and on surrounding side streets.

The staging areas will remain closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade route will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97 for north-south travel or alternate routes if travelling downtown.

There will also be temporary changes for Vernon regional transit. Routes 1 to 9 will not be operating tomorrow between 9:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. These buses will operate on their normal schedule outside of those times.

Routes 60 and 90 will continue operating during the parade road closures but with temporarily changed pick-up and drop-off zones. Riders should note the following:

• Route 90 will be doing pick-up/drop-off at the existing bus stop on 33rd St, between 32nd Ave and 33rd Ave.

• Route 60 will be doing pick-up/drop off at existing bus stops on 33rd St, between the 3600 Block and 37th Ave

