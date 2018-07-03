Road Hammers rock Vernon

@VernonNews
Top selling Canadian country band headlines Funtastic A&W Music Festival
Cooler, inclement weather does nothing to dampen spirits of Vernon, Enderby participants
The Canada Day fireworks show went off as scheduled with spectacular results.
No matter where you go in the Okanagan this week, you won’t escape the cold.
Justice Frank Cole spent June 29 with nearly 100 people for celebration
Tickets are on sale now for this summer’s Shakespeare Kelowna production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream
The Vernon Cadet Camp Museum opened on June 28 for the summer season.
The congregation of Alexis Park Church (APC) is excited to announce the arrival of their new pastor.
GoFundMe page identifies victim as Tanner Henderson
Five special themed nights planned for Tuesdays in July at popular Vernon attraction
The highway was closed for seven hours as police investigated the fatal collision
Chilliwack financial advisor wants people to sign up for RESP before it’s too late
Tickets are on sale now for this summer’s Shakespeare Kelowna production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Climbing a stairway to a British Airways passenger jet
Johnny Cash memorabilia donated by family of his longtime Canadian manager who went to university
