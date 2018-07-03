Jason McCoy, one of three members of the country music band, The Road Hammers, performs at Funtastic Slo-pitch & Music Festival at DND Fields on Saturday. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Road Hammers rock Vernon

Top selling Canadian country band headlines Funtastic A&W Music Festival

Despite an unusually wet Canada Day long weekend, it was game on for the hundreds of players and spectators in the Funtastic Slo-Pitch and A&W Music Festival.

Check out some photos of the action both on diamonds and on the stage.

Lead guitarist and vocalist, Jake Stolz, for Appaloosa performs Saturday at Funtastic A&W Music Festival at DND Fields. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Charlie Frie stands on his bass while performing alongside Appaloosa band mate Jake Stolz as the band made sure the crowd was entertained. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

