Breaking Benjamin is one of four bands on the Power 104’s Powerball, which was scheduled to come to Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on April 14 but now has been cancelled. Photo courtesy of www.breakingbenjamin.com

Rock show in the South Okanagan cancelled

Western Canadian leg of rock show cancelled, including in Penticton at South Okanagan Events Centre

The South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton announced that the Power 104’s Powerball concert, featuring Breaking Benjamin, Asking Alexandria, The Wild! and Diamante has been cancelled.

Organizers said due to unforeseen production issues the Western Canadian shows, from April 12 to 20, have been cancelled. This includes the show in Penticton scheduled for April 13 and shows at the Abbotsford Entertainment and Sports Centre, Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, Alta., Grey Eagle Event Centre in Calgary, Alta., Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton and the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

Customers who purchased their tickets with a credit card will have the ticket price and the per-ticket fee automatically reversed beginning Tuesday, March 19. Organizers said credit card refunds can take between five to 10 days to post. Please contact the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) at SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca if a credit card refund has not occurred by Tuesday, April 2.

Customers who purchased tickets using cash or a debit card at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) can return to the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) only for a refund no sooner than Tuesday, March 19 at 10 a.m. Only the purchaser of the tickets, with valid photo ID, may receive the refund in the form of the original payment method. The Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Refunds must be completed by Tuesday, April 30, end of business day.

