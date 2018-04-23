The Junk Yard Dawgs rock in support of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Children’s Ward during the Longhorn Pub’s Rock For Care, 12 Bands For 12 Hours Sunday. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Rocking for a cause

Longhorn Pub’s eighth annual Rock For Care rolled through town Sunday

The Longhorn Pub was a flurry of activity Sunday, as crowds ordered appies and drank ales in support of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Children’s Ward.

Now in its eighth year, the Rock For Care fundraiser saw 12 bands over the course of 12 hours April 22 and an abundance of auction items on sale.

Proceeds from the entry by donation box and auction support the Ward. And, last year, the pub raised $4,500 for their cause.

Karen and Paul Martin of Lake City Casino show off the Vancouver Canucks jerseys they donated to the Longhorn Pub’s Rock For Care silent auction Sunday. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Longhorn Pub manager Dan Ondzik, auction contributor Mike Collins, pub owner Aftaab Dhillon, Lake City Casino Guest Services Paul Martin, and Mayor and auction contributor Akbal Mund show off the auction items available at the Longhorn Pub’s Rock For Care fundraiser April 22. (Photo submitted)

They will rock you, Okanagan
Film tells of team spirit, perseverance

