Devon Coyote will rock the Caetani Cultural Centre July 29. (Photo submitted)

Roots and blues rock trio Devon Coyote to rock Vernon’s Caetani Series

Devon Coyote will be on stage July 29 at 2 p.m.

Andrew Mercer

Special to The Morning Star

The Caetani Summer Music Series showcases amazing talent from the Okanagan Valley, British Columbia and beyond.

Acts take the stage the last Sunday of every month June through September from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the beautiful Caetani grounds and natural amphitheater.

The July feature is Devon Coyote who will hit the Caetani stage on July 29.

In a plastic and digital world, it can be hard to find genuine, good music that speaks to a real audience. Devon Coyote’s timeless fusion of roots, rock and blues does just that. The band’s shared passion for creating great music and a fierce determination to be heard have led the boys to humble success in the Canadian Indie music scene.

Years ago, Devon Bjarnason carved a path into Western Canada’s touring circuit, winning over fans and venues with his passion, presence and strong song writing. As his sound grew, he recruited a rock-solid rhythm-section by joining forces with drummer/percussionist Rod Anderson and bassist/multiinstrumentalist D’Arcy Booth.

Rather than a revolving door of hired session players, the Coyotes are a band of brothers sharing hundreds of nights in grimy motels and long marathon drives in old vans. This off-stage chemistry and camaraderie transfers to their live show for an electric and energetic experience.

Related: Acclaimed Tom Petty tribute to rock Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Devon Coyote prides itself on their self-managed and completely D.I.Y. approach. Tour booking, social media, graphic design, video editing, website design, networking and all other elements of a successful independent band are handled in-house by the trio and their skilled team.

The band has proven themselves as top-shelf performers, directly supporting the likes of George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Blue Rodeo, and 54-40 on multiple dates in Western Canada. They have also provided direct support for The Wild, Current Swell, The Harpoonist and The Axe Murderer, Wil, Daniel Wesley, July Talk, Shred Kelly, Alex Cuba, Yukon Blonde, Emerson Drive and many more prominent artists.

Notable festival appearances include Salmon Arm Roots and Blues, Rifflandia, Centre of Gravity, Keloha Music & Arts, Wapiti, Sunstroke, Harvest Fest, Music On The Mountain, Invermere Music Festival, Golden Sound and Desert Live. In their travels they have also been fortunate to share the stage and jam with the likes of Harry Manx, members of Canned Heat, Matt Mays and Adam Baldwin, Sherman Doucette and more.

Get ready for what is sure to be an amazing afternoon of music.

Bring your blankets, folding chairs, and even a picnic and enjoy a relaxing afternoon of music presented by the Caetani Centre. Each show begins at 2 p.m., rain or shine, and a selection of refreshments will be available for purchase.

Admission is by donation ($10 recommended donation for adults, $5 for Caetani members and kids). Memberships will be available for purchase at the event. Parking is not available at the Caetani Centre and patrons are asked to park off site in approved parking zones and walk to the centre.

