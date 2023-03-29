Roots and blues show on tap in Vernon

Charlie A’Court, Suzie Vinnick and Lloyd Spiegel will perform an international roots and blues kitchen party at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre April 4, 2023. (Submitted photo)

An international roots and blues performance will soon take to the Vernon stage.

Multi-award-winning artists, Canadians Suzie Vinnick and Charlie A’Court, and Australian Lloyd Spiegel, will present a dynamic evening filled with songs, stories and laughs at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Tuesday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m.

The artists are taking their roots and blues “kitchen party” from coast to coast. A’Court, Spiegel and Vinnick is an intimate OnSTAGE concert guaranteed to get people in the groove.

Crossing the globe, commanding both festival and theatre stages, each of the artists are seasoned performers, singer-songwriters and storytellers on their own. Together they create magic by showcasing not only their solo works, but also their shared collaborations.

Often stylistically compared to mentors like Eric Clapton and Otis Redding, A’Court possesses a mighty voice, fierce guitar work and contemporary songwriting. His latest album, When Country Gets the Blues, is nominated for Country Recording of the Year at the 2022 East Coast Music Awards.

CBC’s Bob Mersereau said A’Court “slides into his role as smooth soul man with ease … singing high and mighty, rising into falsetto, getting into the groove or slaying us with tenderness, he’s a singing tour-de-force.”

An award-winning Australian artist, Spiegel delivers one of the most unique solo concert experiences in the world. Blending jaw-dropping guitar chops with a commanding voice, powerful songwriting, storytelling and comedy, he is described as an “Oz roots and blues icon” by Rolling Stone Australia.

Meanwhile, Suzie Vinnick has also had a triumphant career. She is a three-time Juno award nominee and recently won her 11th Maple Blues Award in 2023 for Vocalist of the Year, earned special recognition in the 2019 Saskatchewan Jazz Festival Award and was nominated for a 2018 Canadian Folk Music Award for Producer of the Year with her co-producer, Mark Lalama. Vinnick has toured nationally with Downchild, Stuart McLean’s The Vinyl Cafe and the John McDermott band.

A’Court, Speigel and Vinnick will perform at the Performing Arts Centre in the very popular and intimate OnSTAGE Concert format with the audience seated cabaret style directly on the main stage.

A limited number of tickets for the all ages show are on sale for $40 and can be purchased by calling Ticket Seller at 250-549-7469, or by visiting the 2023 SPOTLIGHT Season online at vdpac.ca.

READ MORE: Amanda Marshall taking comeback tour to Kelowna

READ MORE: Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour, skipping B.C.

Brendan Shykora

Live musicMusicVernon