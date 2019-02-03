Rose takes Vernon Jazz Club to streets of Paris

Judy Rose returns to the Vernon Jazz Club with les Vagabonds to turn the club into Parisian café Feb. 9.

Not only will the wine be flowing, but the sounds of pre and post-Second World War jazz. The sold-out show will feature romantic love songs from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s with Neville Bowman on keys, Brian MacMahon on bass and Doug Sonju on clarinet and sax. There will be everything from Edith Piaf and Jacques Brel to Nat King Cole and Ella Fitzgerald to bring the audience along on a journey of love songs of days gone by.

“It’s really something that some of these songs are 80, 90 years old and yet remain relevant and true,” said Rose. “We want to create a romantic, intimate vibe and allow people to immerse themselves in the lovely storytelling aspect songs had back then. Love songs were so intense and passionate, perhaps because they were born during a time of war.”

On the piano of les Vagabonds is gentleman Bowman who is another favourite VJS performer. A gifted musician, arranger and vocalist, as well as a first-call musician throughout the valley, he is a regular adjudicator and clinician at the BC Interior Jazz Festival, keeping him well-engaged in the Okanagan arts scene.

On bass is gentleman McMahon – a versatile musician, who was a major musical force in the Okanagan and a high school music teacher for Kal Secondary for 23 years, as well as being involved in the Vernon Jazz Society in Publicity and eight years as President since its inception in 1999. McMahon is now retired and living on Gabriola Island but is returning to his hometown for this performance. Whether playing bass, trombone or saxophone, he is always in his element and never more than when playing his first love: jazz music.

On the saxophone and clarinet, gentleman Sonju is rounding out the band. Sonju has gigged with numerous dance bands, was a long time member of the R&B band The Salmon Armenians, and has played many gigs as both a leader and sideman at the Vernon Jazz Club starting with the third gig in the club. He was also an Okanagan Symphony performer as principal clarinetist for 44 seasons until he recently retired.

“One of the great pleasures of my career has been performing with outstanding vocalists, both classical and jazz. Judy Rose is definitely one of those outstanding singers,” he said.

With these formidable musicians and Rose’s powerful and captivating interpretations, fans are sure to be taken on a journey that will not soon be forgotten.

Judy Rose et les Vagabonds will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 St.) Saturday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. There is a cash only bar on site. This show is now sold-out online. More information on future Vernon Jazz Society gigs and ticket sales are available at www.vernonjazz.com. The Vernon Jazz Club asks all to consider becoming a VJC member or volunteer and support this very special society that brings such a high caliber of talent to Vernon. VJS Members receive a $5 rebate at the gig. VJS members also receive 10 percent off their food purchase anytime at Bourbon Street Bar & Grill (Prestige Inn).

