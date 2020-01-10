Neil Peart of Rush performs during the final show of the R40 Tour at The Forum on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for Canadian rock band Rush, died Tuesday at age 67, according to a representative for Geddy Lee.

A family statement says Peart died in Santa Monica, Calif., after battling brain cancer for more than three years.

Born in Hamilton, Ont., Peart joined Rush in 1974, after the band’s first album, replacing original drummer John Rutsey.

Rush has enjoyed considerable success in both the U.S. and Canada. Several of their albums — “2112,” “Moving Pictures,” “All the World’s a Stage” and “Exit … Stage Left” — have sold more than one million copies each in the U.S. alone.

In 1997, Peart — along with bandmates Lee and Alex Lifeson — became the first rock musicians to be inducted into the Order of Canada.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie, and their daughter, Olivia Louise Peart.

RELATED: Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

Just Posted

Bears spotted in Coldstream

Conservation officers say this is not unexpected with recent warm temperatures

Vernon’s Okanagan Spirits donates 981 meals to hungry

Proceeds of award-winning whisky sales donated to Upper Room Mission

Cougar allegedly kills turkey in Vernon residents’ backyard

Incident took place at property on Harbour Heights Road in Okanagan Landing

Snowfall warning for North Okanagan

Environment Canada calls for up to 20 cm of snow

North Okanagan outshines hospital campaign goal

More than $315,000 raised for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

Vancouver Island mayor says royals chose ideal spot to ponder future

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

Carbon monoxide a stealthy foe, public urged to take precautions

Heavy snow and power outages underline need to check monitors, ensure proper venting

Vernon artist waves women’s flag in Penticton

SheShe declares femininity with all-encompassing exhibit

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

Landmark gathering of Okanagan Nation members to discuss missing, murdered Indigenous women

‘We’re all in this canoe together,’ said Roger Hall, father to the late Roxanne Louie.

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen applies for funds for composting facility

Campbell Mountain Landfill selected as location for site

Nine-year-old Penticton boy fighting cancer with a smile

Tim Hodgkinson is in Vancouver with his son Wills who suffered a cancer relapse.

Most Read