Headstones will be joined by Moist, Sloan and Tea Party in Penticton Nov. 6. (Headstones)

Saints and Sinners Tour coming to Penticton this fall

Headstones, Moist, Sloan and The Tea Party coming to SOEC in November

Today, June 24, Headstones, Moist, Sloan and The Tea Party announced new and rescheduled dates for their Saints And Sinners Tour including a Nov. 6 stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Victoria, B.C. on Nov. 3, 2021, with the last stop in Rama, ON, on Nov. 27. The tour promises many much-needed nights of incredible rock music for fans across the country.

Every night will be a new experience for fans with a rotating, surprise line-up for each show and each band could not be more excited about hitting the road on this amazing tour.

“Canada! Are you ready for some maximum rock ‘n’ roll? All the bands have been talking and we cannot wait to see our fans for a kick-ass night of rock,” said Jeff Martin of The Tea Party. “Our legendary buddies Sloan are now onboard and we are excited to get out and make some long-overdue noise with you all.”

The Saints and Sinners Tour is partnering with the Unison Benevolent Fund and the PLUS1 campaign – with $1 from each ticket sold from the tour going towards relief programs, financial assistance, and mental health counselling to the Canadian music community.

This is the second concert to be announced recently that is coming to Penticton.

Jann Arden announced she is coming back to the SOEC after her original date was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Her performance in Penticton is scheduled for Monday, June 13, 2022, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

READ MORE: Jann Arden coming to Penticton in 2022

Concerts

