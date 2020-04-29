Salmon Arm Art Gallery to hold Protest Poster Party to think about remaking world

Tracey Kutschker, director/curator at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre, holds a poster as the gallery prepares for its Virtual Protest Party on April 30. (Contributed)

You can try your hand at remaking the world without having to take to the streets.

The Salmon Arm Arts Centre is holding a Virtual Protest Poster Party on Thursday, April 30 at 11 a.m.

It’s part of the Resistance, Revolution and Protest exhibition that couldn’t be held at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tracey Kutschker, director/curator at the arts centre, explains the exhibition was scheduled to open on April 3 and included Bachelor of Fine Arts students from Thompson Rivers University.

“Fortunately, we had already done a poster workshop with some students at Okanagan College for an installation of protest posters as part of the exhibition, so we had some materials with which to discuss the art of protest,” said Kutschker in an email. “When we were still planning on a live exhibition, we were hoping to gather all the posters on the last day of the show and do a march downtown protesting everything. Then all this happened….”

Read more: Salmon Arm Art Gallery extending hours to explore Little Lake

Read more: Bringing stories to life

Read more: ‘Decolonizing’ Salmon Arm Arts Centre one of several unique projects in 2020

She said an online Zoom protest then seemed appropriate, as it’s still important for people to protest for what they want.

“In fact it’s more important than ever because we have a chance to remake the world. A lot of people have noticed that capitalism wasn’t working for everyone, so here we are in a shutdown economy wondering how to take care of each other. What a great time to talk about solutions.”

Kutschker also did two interviews: one with Louise Wallace-Richmond, the other with Professor Tim Walters. Both are on the Salmon Arm Arts Centre Facebook page, both talk about protest in this age and during this pandemic.

Also on the page is a video featuring Kutschker helping viewers make a poster.

Those who wish to participate at 11 a.m. on Thursday must email info@salmonarmartscentre for an invitation.

“We’ll show all our posters, take a few screen shots, then take turns talking about the issues we are passionate about,” she said. “One can sign in for just a few minutes to show off their poster, or stay and have a discussion with others.”



marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter