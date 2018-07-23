The fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo returns to Vernon July 28-29. (Photo submitted)

Salvation Army brass to perform with Okanagan Military Tattoo

Tattoo is July 28-29 in Vernon, gospel brass to perform non-denominational service July 29

War and training for war are draining physical, psychological and emotional experiences.

During both World Wars and throughout the Cold War, the Salvation Army has provided Canadian military personnel with comforts such as hot drinks and snacks and helped maintain morale by establishing leave centres for rest and recreation.

Related: Okanagan Military Tattoo announces new honourary patron

The Salvation Army tried to establish a degree of civility amidst the loneliness and dehumanizing conditions of war. To a remarkable degree, the Salvation Army formed an integral part of Canada’s military experience for over 100 years.

This year, thanks to the efforts of Lt. Stefan Reid, the Salvation Army’s Gospel Brass — a 30-member band — will be participating in the fifth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo at Kal Tire Place on July 28 and 29. The Band will play a lead role in the annual Tribute to the Veterans segment of the two-hour program.

Never one to miss an opportunity to spread the gospel, Reid has arranged to have the legendary band perform at a special non-denominational service at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, July 29 at Kal Tire Place.

He has also invited the various Vernon Ministries and their congregations to join the service as well as the Okanagan Military Tattoo volunteers and 500 performers.

“It will be a great opportunity for everyone to come and worship together as one body. We are very excited to have the Gospel Brass participating and contributing in such a time as this,” said Reid who anticipates a large turnout.

Related: Fourth Okanagan Military Tattoo delights

Salvation Army brass to perform with Okanagan Military Tattoo

