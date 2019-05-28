Sam Tudor will perform an intimate concert at the Caetani Cultural Centre on June 2 at 6:30 p.m. (No Nap Records image)

Sam Tudor, Leila Neverland and A Regular Man perform in Vernon

The intimate concert will be at the Caetani house on June 2

No Nap are ecstatic to bring festival favorite act and brilliant songwriter Sam Tudor as a four piece for an intimate set in the Caetani House Studio, five minutes from downtown on Sunday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Eerily captivating and pensive contemporary folk songwriter Tudor, originally hailing from Williams Lake and heavily involved in the ArtsWells community, has become a strong but unmissable force in the background of the B.C. music scene.

Celebrating and touring most recent album Quotidian Dream, Tudor’s recent music videos are creative short-films in their own right.

Sharing the stage will be skilled vocalist and keys Leila Neverland who is operatic, playful and an original writer.

The Artist A Regular Man, formerly known as Spooky Spit, will also be performing.

Tickets are $10 at door, seating is limited so coming early is recommended.

All ages welcome, tickets are $5 for 19 and under and free for 12 and under.

Parking on the side street is recommended.

Related: Water painting workshop comes to Caetani

Related: Local artist inspired by Okanagan nature

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Monty Python’s Spamalot set for Vernon stage

Just Posted

Accident in Vernon’s north end slows traffic

Two-vehicle incident at 27th Street and Anderson Way

Man allegedly taking photos of woman in Lake Country a misunderstanding

Suspicious residents put each other on edge, both report to police

Vernon SPCA successful in having city update animal welfare bylaw

Council updates bylaw to the delight of the local BC SPCA branch

Vernon’s Salvation Army stung by theft

Thieves take pair of batteries from Sally Ann’s new food recovery truck

Two vehicle accident on highway by Stickle Road closes lanes

Ambulance is currently on scene, medics are treating patients

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

The search for body of missing Kelowna kayaker continues

Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, was reported missing on May 17

Summerland car museum supports Agur Lake Camp

Nixdorf Classic Car Museum has donated $14,000 to the camp since 2006

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

Report says government policies weigh on declining B.C. housing market

Despite B.C.’s strong economy, real estate transactions will decline 11 per cent in 2019

No charges for threat to Kelowna’s mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service declines to lay charges after man calls for mayor to be shot

Most Read