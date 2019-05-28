Sam Tudor, Leila Neverland and A Regular Man perform in Vernon

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
The intimate concert will be at the Caetani house on June 2
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Suspicious residents put each other on edge, both report to police
Council updates bylaw to the delight of the local BC SPCA branch
Thieves take pair of batteries from Sally Ann’s new food recovery truck
Ambulance is currently on scene, medics are treating patients
Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight
Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, was reported missing on May 17
Nixdorf Classic Car Museum has donated $14,000 to the camp since 2006
The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month
Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer
Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students
As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise
Despite B.C.’s strong economy, real estate transactions will decline 11 per cent in 2019
B.C. Prosecution Service declines to lay charges after man calls for mayor to be shot
OFTF shocked by amount of unattended bonfires on Saturday’s clean-up
Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight
Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, was reported missing on May 17
Get a glance at the upcoming three-day event held in Fort Langley this June.
Raymond Ridder confirmed Durant was on the team plane that took off early afternoon West Coast time
The animal is seen crossing a forest in the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan province
Lawyer Paul Hergott looks further into the issue of photo radar