Sam Tudor, Leila Neverland and A Regular Man perform in Vernon

The intimate concert will be at the Caetani house on June 2

Sam Tudor will perform an intimate concert at the Caetani Cultural Centre on June 2 at 6:30 p.m. (No Nap Records image)

No Nap are ecstatic to bring festival favorite act and brilliant songwriter Sam Tudor as a four piece for an intimate set in the Caetani House Studio, five minutes from downtown on Sunday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Eerily captivating and pensive contemporary folk songwriter Tudor, originally hailing from Williams Lake and heavily involved in the ArtsWells community, has become a strong but unmissable force in the background of the B.C. music scene.

Celebrating and touring most recent album Quotidian Dream, Tudor’s recent music videos are creative short-films in their own right.

Sharing the stage will be skilled vocalist and keys Leila Neverland who is operatic, playful and an original writer.

The Artist A Regular Man, formerly known as Spooky Spit, will also be performing.

Tickets are $10 at door, seating is limited so coming early is recommended.

All ages welcome, tickets are $5 for 19 and under and free for 12 and under.

Parking on the side street is recommended.

