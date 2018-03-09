Santana brings smooth guitar licks to Kelowna

Carlos Santana rocked Kelowna’s Prospera Place March 8

It’s a name synonymous with the guitar: Carlos Santana.

On his 2018 Divination Tour, the guitar-Goliath brought his smooth jams to Kelowna’s Prospera Place March 8.

To date, Santana has won ten Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, including his record-tying nine Grammys for his 1999 album, Supernatural.

He has also received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement honour (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honours Award (2013).

Santana has also been cited by Rolling Stone as #15 on their list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Related: Carlos Santana coming to Kelowna in March

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Community corner
Next story
Kids’ series performance inspires literacy

Just Posted

Tourism minister unveils new marketing campaign

Province to spend $150,000 to promote wine and food tourism

Hope on horizon for Good Food Box

Volunteers hope to have North Okanagan program running again in April

Lumby scores arena renovation funds

Village, RDNO receive $2.5 million from feds for Pat Duke Arena upgrades

Ice hazard on Swan Lake

City officials are encouraging the public to stay off Swan Lake due to an ice hazard

Okanagan streamflows, water demands to be studied

Okanagan Basin Water Board received funding to help study water issues

Kids hit the right note

Students sing and spread compassion for homeless

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Series of small earthquakes no cause for concern, says expert

Earthquakes still a reminder for residents to be prepared

Fire crews battle ‘dirty blaze’ at Kelowna home

Emergency crews battled a deap-seated fire in a single family home in Rutland

Santana brings smooth guitar licks to Kelowna

Carlos Santana rocked Kelowna’s Prospera Place March 8

Volunteer pilots, donors gives hope wings

Charity helps people in Canada’s wilderness get to medical help

Accused sailor testifies sex on Canadian destroyer was consensual

Incident happened aboard HMCS Athabaskan while the destroyer was visiting Spain on Nov. 9, 2015

Hostages taken as US Veterans home in California

At least three people taken hostage in Napa Valley

Kids’ series performance inspires literacy

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents Captain Future March 18

Most Read