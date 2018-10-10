Sass and glitter set to overtake Vernon stage

Armed with a sassy-silliness and a g-force of glitter, these girls pack a sparkly punch that will make the heart happy and leave all loving the skin they’re in.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre as part of the 2018/19 SPOTLIGHT Special Presentation Series.

The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue are multiple award-winners who have dazzled in Las Vegas, New York, New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle, Helsinki, Paris, Stockholm, Rome, and Berlin, as well as all across Canada.

“With influences from cult classics like Priscilla Queen of the Desert to Broadway favourites like Guys and Dolls to imaginative rollercoasters like their original Cheesecakes In Space, these girls know how to put on the modern day show-stopper,” the Society said in a release. “The Cheesecakes are known for their high-energy acts, standout performers, comedic timing, steamy seductiveness and girl-next-door accessibility.”

Related: Vernon Performing Arts Centre under the Spotlight

Related: Vernon Performing Arts Centre announces Spotlight series

In 2006, these ladies came together with the desire to create an environment where they could cast off the shackles of their 9-5 jobs and have some silly, sparkly fun. Any civil servant, art teacher, veterinary technician, environmental consultant, or student one meets may have been out the night before entertaining a crowd, performing for fundraisers, or helping add some sass to an event.

“The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue is out to prove that everyone is sexy no matter what age, shape, or size they are. The ladies love to connect with people before and after their shows, and will be teaching a Sass Class for women in the community on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Marie Fleming Hall for $50.”

Open to ages 18-and-up, participants learn about the history of burlesque, and how to bump, grind, shimmy, shake, and tassel twirl. Pre-registration is required, space is limited. Call the Ticket Seller at 250-549-7469 to reserve a spot.

Tickets for The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and $25 for students. Visit www.ticketseller.ca for tickets and more information.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.