Science steals spotlight in Vernon kids show

Moldy bread gave us penicillin, Archimedes took a bath, Newton had a penchant for apples, and as a result of these commonplace things, we now know!

Join a rockstar scientist, who is about to prove that we are finally at the climax of all scientific knowledge, and her clumsy and extremely accident-prone assistant, as we learn that the next amazing scientific discovery could be just around the corner!

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Monster Theatre’s We Now Know: The Complete History of Science on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. This is the third show in the 2018/19 Spotlight Kid’s Series.

“This one-hour rapid-fire comedy for young audiences chronicles the complete history of science,” said Janelle Escott, the Performing Arts Centre’s marketing and community engagement director.

“By exploring the constant evolution of what ‘we now know,’ our intrepid hosts realize that the more we learn, the more there is yet to discover.”

Using comedy, puppets, masks, physical theatre, projections, original songs and audience participation, Monster Theatre will explore the discoveries, inventions and innovations of humankind since the dawn of time. “It’s history without the boring stuff,” said Escott.

Created in partnership with Science World British Columbia, Monster Theatre makes learning fun for all ages in this hilarious exploration into the world of science. With the mandate of creating theatre that is “both smart and stupid, high-brow and low-brow,” Monster Theatre does months of research for each new creation in order to make it accessible for all ages. Their mandate is to “embody the way of the Monster: strange, twisted and bizarre on the outside, but always with a noble heart.”

Tickets for Monster Theatre’s We Now Know: The Complete History of Science are $12 for all ages. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or log online to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets and more information.

