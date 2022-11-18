Scrooge and Fezziwig play out classic in Vernon

When the clock strikes two… you’ll be visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, and a whole host of festive and delightful characters!

DuffleBag Theatre’s production of the Charles Dicken’s classic, A Christmas Carol, returns to the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Sunday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m.

Penny-pinching miser Ebenezer Scrooge is well-known across Victorian London for being far more interested in making money than friends. Above all else, he hates Christmas time and its spirit of giving. But on one particular Christmas Eve, several spirits give Ebenezer the surprise of his life, as they whisk him off on a magical journey through his past, present and future, to show him the true meaning of the season. From Fezziwig to Tiny Tim, all the favorites are included in DuffleBag Theatre’s exuberant version of the Charles Dickens’ Yuletide classic.

This popular seasonal tale has been told many times in many ways, but what makes DuffleBag Theatre’s production special is that you could be the star! The troupe picks out volunteers from the audience to fill the roles of main characters and makes them shine.

“It makes for a very fun experience for everyone,” said DuffleBag’s artistic director Marcus Lundgren. “Whatever (the audience members) do, it’s the narrator’s job to make it part of the story.”

“This isn’t your typical sit quietly and watch type of show,” said VDPAC Artistic Director Erin Kennedy. “It’s hilarious and high energy with unexpected twists. You’re encouraged to cheer on your heroes and boo the villains and fuel the energy of the performance.”

Since starting in 1992, DuffleBag Theatre has performed for audiences throughout Canada and the United States, as well as internationally. Now based in Toronto, DuffleBag performs over 600 shows a year, across Canada, the U.S. and internationally. There are over 15 different shows in the company’s current repertoire, from fairy tales (like Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Snow White and Rumplestiltskin), and classic stories (such as Robin Hood, Peter Pan, and The Three Musketeers), to Shakespeare adaptations (like Romeo & Juliet and MacBeth), and holiday-themed shows, (such as A Christmas Carol and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas).

The show runs 60 minutes with no intermission and is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $12, call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/a-christmal-carol.

