Scrooge and Fezziwig play out classic in Vernon

When the clock strikes two… you’ll be visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, and a whole host of festive and delightful characters!
DuffleBag Theatre’s production of the Charles Dicken’s classic, A Christmas Carol, returns to the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Sunday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m.
This popular seasonal tale has been told many times in many ways, but what makes DuffleBag Theatre’s production special is that you could be the star! The troupe picks out volunteers from the audience to fill the roles of main characters and makes them shine.
“It makes for a very fun experience for everyone,” said DuffleBag’s artistic director Marcus Lundgren. “Whatever (the audience members) do, it’s the narrator’s job to make it part of the story.”
The show runs 60 minutes with no intermission and is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $12, call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/a-christmal-carol.
