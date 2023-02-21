Sebastian Gaskin to serenade the Vernon Jazz Club

The award-winning R&B singer will be on stage for an intimate performance on Mar. 3

Sebastian Gaskin takes the stage at the OnSTAGE Concert from the Vernon Jazz Club next month. (Contributed)

Singer Sebastian Gaskin is bringing his vocal artistry to the Vernon Jazz Club next month.

As a part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC) Soceity’s OnSTAGE Concert series, the Winnipeg born Gaskin will take the stage for an intimate acoustic session on Friday, Mar. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Originally scheduled for the the VDPAC, the show has been moved to the Vernon Jazz Club, as the Arts Centre is dealing with repairs from a flood. Unfortunately, that also means that the Zaniac Comedy Show, originally scheduled for Mar. 4 at the Arts Centre, is delayed until the fall.

Gaskin is the recipient of the 2021 Western Canadian Music Award for R&B Artist of the Year, and was also the winner of the 2021 Kevin Walters Songwriting Award. His emotional and stirring sound blends electronic beats with velveteen vocals, in a style that combines hip-hop, punk, metal and R&B.

“Sebastian’s star is certainly on the rise,” said VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy. “I first saw him perform when he opened for Buffy Sainte-Marie at VDPAC. I was so impressed by the warmth and power of his voice that I knew I wanted to bring him back for a show of his own.”

Tickets cost $35 and are available at ticketseller.ca.

