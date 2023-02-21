Sebastian Gaskin to serenade the Vernon Jazz Club

Singer Sebastian Gaskin is bringing his vocal artistry to the Vernon Jazz Club next month.
As a part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC) Soceity’s OnSTAGE Concert series, the Winnipeg born Gaskin will take the stage for an intimate acoustic session on Friday, Mar. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Originally scheduled for the the VDPAC, the show has been moved to the Vernon Jazz Club, as the Arts Centre is dealing with repairs from a flood. Unfortunately, that also means that the Zaniac Comedy Show, originally scheduled for Mar. 4 at the Arts Centre, is delayed until the fall.
Gaskin is the recipient of the 2021 Western Canadian Music Award for R&B Artist of the Year, and was also the winner of the 2021 Kevin Walters Songwriting Award. His emotional and stirring sound blends electronic beats with velveteen vocals, in a style that combines hip-hop, punk, metal and R&B.
“Sebastian’s star is certainly on the rise,” said VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy. “I first saw him perform when he opened for Buffy Sainte-Marie at VDPAC. I was so impressed by the warmth and power of his voice that I knew I wanted to bring him back for a show of his own.”
Tickets are available at ticketseller.ca.
