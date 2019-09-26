See nature through the eyes of local impressionists at Armstrong gallery’s October Art Show

Three artists’ works will be featured at the gallery from Oct. 3-26

A painting by Angela Hansen, a Lake Country artist whose work will be featured at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery’s October Art Show. (Photo: Angela Hansen)

Okanagan artists will be offering their interpretations of the natural world throughout October in Armstrong.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery will soon showcase three artists from the area during its October Art Show, which runs from Oct. 3 to 26.

Artists Angela Hansen, David Powter and Charley Hampton will have their work displayed next to one another’s for the three-week show.

“All of their work is really sort of impressionistic, and I think will encourage people who look at it will feel a connection,” says the gallery’s Lark Lindholm.

Hailing from Lake Country, Hansen’s series of caustic tree paintings, entitled The Keepers. For Hansen, trees contain a wealth of meaning; they protect and safeguard a variety of precious intangibles such has healing, wisdom and memories. They’re connected through roots and communicate with each other, just as members of the community do.

Powter and Hampton have a joint series called The Earth Around Us, in which they’ve created abstract interpretations of their natural surroundings using acrylic mixed media – with careful attention to texture, structure, colour and movement.

“Their approach is of course to view the natural surroundings, with emphasis on abstract interpretation that allows emotional connection to blend with technical execution, and invites the viewer to be open to an unexpected connection to the natural environment,” says Lindholm.

An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. Guests will be able to meet the artists, enjoy refreshments and hear music the musical talents of local guitarist Howard Kelota.

Brendan Shykora