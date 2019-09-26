A painting by Angela Hansen, a Lake Country artist whose work will be featured at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery’s October Art Show. (Photo: Angela Hansen)

See nature through the eyes of local impressionists at Armstrong gallery’s October Art Show

Three artists’ works will be featured at the gallery from Oct. 3-26

Okanagan artists will be offering their interpretations of the natural world throughout October in Armstrong.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery will soon showcase three artists from the area during its October Art Show, which runs from Oct. 3 to 26.

Artists Angela Hansen, David Powter and Charley Hampton will have their work displayed next to one another’s for the three-week show.

“All of their work is really sort of impressionistic, and I think will encourage people who look at it will feel a connection,” says the gallery’s Lark Lindholm.

Hailing from Lake Country, Hansen’s series of caustic tree paintings, entitled The Keepers. For Hansen, trees contain a wealth of meaning; they protect and safeguard a variety of precious intangibles such has healing, wisdom and memories. They’re connected through roots and communicate with each other, just as members of the community do.

Powter and Hampton have a joint series called The Earth Around Us, in which they’ve created abstract interpretations of their natural surroundings using acrylic mixed media – with careful attention to texture, structure, colour and movement.

“Their approach is of course to view the natural surroundings, with emphasis on abstract interpretation that allows emotional connection to blend with technical execution, and invites the viewer to be open to an unexpected connection to the natural environment,” says Lindholm.

An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3. Guests will be able to meet the artists, enjoy refreshments and hear music the musical talents of local guitarist Howard Kelota.

READ MORE: Art After Dark may spark romance in Vernon

READ MORE: Art and music at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Westbank Opry to feature Mikie Spillett
Next story
Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Just Posted

2,500 Vernon residents remain without power after pole catches fire

Residents still without power expected to have to wait until late afternoon

Vernon crews to fix Highway 97 leak

Traffic will be affected during repairs while teams tackle persistent leak

Lorenzo’s cafe shutting down after 24 years in North Okanagan

The storied venue will host its last show on Oct. 26

$40K up for grabs at Vernon’s Prestige Classic Cashspiel

Local curling club to host big timers

Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

COSAR, Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton members teamed up in the search efforts

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays, Okanagan

It’s going to look like winter, and feel like winter, as Arctic air meets a wet coastal system

Court date delayed for Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Barrett faces two charges in relation to the attempted murder of his mother

Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Rust Brothers crew acquire growing fanbase since appearing on Netflix

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

Westbank Opry to feature Mikie Spillett

Concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 29

Caribbean bistro in Vancouver vandalized with swastikas

Calabash Bistro hit with racist graffiti in yellow pain, sparking call for love by owner

Most Read