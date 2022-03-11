Lorrie Fleming with eh Canadian Route 66 Association stops to smell the flowers and check out the Seed by Seed Sunflower Project at Gallery Vertigo recently. The show has been extended to April 2 for the community to enjoy. (Michelle Loughery photo)

Lorrie Fleming with eh Canadian Route 66 Association stops to smell the flowers and check out the Seed by Seed Sunflower Project at Gallery Vertigo recently. The show has been extended to April 2 for the community to enjoy. (Michelle Loughery photo)

Seeds of Vernon Sunflower Project keep shining amid Ukraine crisis

Art exhibition featuring the bright yellow flower continues at Gallery Vertigo

The national flower of Ukraine is remaining in the spotlight.

With the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, organizers of the Seed by Seed exhibition at Gallery Vertigo felt it fitting to keep the show going.

The exhibition is part of the Sunflower Wayfinder Project, sponsored by AR:T ROUTE RADIO, Nixon Wenger LLP and Wayside.

It displays more than 25 re-purposed art satellites.

The gallery is seeking businesses willing to sponsor a satellite dish which they can then affix to their businesses. Like seeds from a sunflower, these satellites would create an art trail leading to a bigger installation.

Funds raised from sponsorships will be used to complete a new wall mural, which will be located on the wall of radio station Pure Country, on 28th Avenue.

The mural will contain a reference to late Coun. Dalvir Nahal, her community spirit and one of her favorite flowers, the sunflower.

Gallery Vertigo is an artist-run centre and registered non-profit society comprised of local and regional artists and friends of the arts.

It is located at 102 – 3105 28th Ave. and is open Tuesday to Saturday noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit galleryvertigo.com.

READ MORE: Sunflowers bloom on satellites for Vernon art show

READ MORE: Sunflower shines over Vernon peace event

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibitUkraine

Previous story
Canadian screen creatives Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy are in an unabashed bromance

Just Posted

Lorrie Fleming with eh Canadian Route 66 Association stops to smell the flowers and check out the Seed by Seed Sunflower Project at Gallery Vertigo recently. The show has been extended to April 2 for the community to enjoy. (Michelle Loughery photo)
Seeds of Vernon Sunflower Project keep shining amid Ukraine crisis

The University of British Columbia Okanagan has a full calendar of events scheduled for the month of March 2022, which is Embrace Aging Month. (Submitted photo)
Full calendar of events at UBC Okanagan for Embrace Aging Month

PIck up some local knowledge at the Seedy Saturday event.
Seeds of spring: planting tips from a gardener’s diary

The day after the Winfield Bakery fire. (Jordy Cunningham)
Winfield Bakery owners hope to reopen in new location following fire