Seeds of Vernon Sunflower Project keep shining amid Ukraine crisis

Lorrie Fleming with eh Canadian Route 66 Association stops to smell the flowers and check out the Seed by Seed Sunflower Project at Gallery Vertigo recently. The show has been extended to April 2 for the community to enjoy. (Michelle Loughery photo)

The national flower of Ukraine is remaining in the spotlight.

With the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, organizers of the Seed by Seed exhibition at Gallery Vertigo felt it fitting to keep the show going.

The exhibition is part of the Sunflower Wayfinder Project, sponsored by AR:T ROUTE RADIO, Nixon Wenger LLP and Wayside.

It displays more than 25 re-purposed art satellites.

The gallery is seeking businesses willing to sponsor a satellite dish which they can then affix to their businesses. Like seeds from a sunflower, these satellites would create an art trail leading to a bigger installation.

Funds raised from sponsorships will be used to complete a new wall mural, which will be located on the wall of radio station Pure Country, on 28th Avenue.

The mural will contain a reference to late Coun. Dalvir Nahal, her community spirit and one of her favorite flowers, the sunflower.

Gallery Vertigo is an artist-run centre and registered non-profit society comprised of local and regional artists and friends of the arts.

It is located at 102 – 3105 28th Ave. and is open Tuesday to Saturday noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit galleryvertigo.com.

