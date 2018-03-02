Semiramide highlights Rossini’s style

Semiramide HD Live from the Met will be featured Saturday, March 10 at the Salmar Classic.
Gioachino Rossini (1792 – 1868) was the world’s foremost opera composer of his day. Semiramide is the culmination of the Italian phase of his monumental career. He had already produced such immortal comedies as Il Barbiere di Siviglia and l’Italiana in Algeri but in the early 19th century he was celebrated above all else for his tragedies — none more so than Semiramide which had its world premiere in Venice at the Teatro La Fenice in1823. For decades this opera swept through the music capitals of Europe and beyond, enthralling audiences with its urgent, transcendentally beautiful use of melody, undeniably exhilarating drama, and most importantly, astonishing vocal displays.
The Met’s stellar cast features soprano Angela Meade as the Queen; mezzo Soprano Elizabeth De Shong in the trouser role of Arsace and baritone Ildar Abdrazakov as Assur
Start time at the Salmar Classic is 9:55 a.m.
-Submitted by Gabriele Klein