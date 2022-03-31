Seniors spring into tune with keyboard classes in Vernon

Benefits of music extend beyond the notes

Learning to play the keyboard has been a joyous experience for Janet Kirkpatrick at the Vernon Arts Centre. (Contributed)

Learning to play the keyboard has been a joyous experience for Janet Kirkpatrick at the Vernon Arts Centre. (Contributed)

Local residents interested in tuning up their musical talents can take advantage of the return of keyboard classes.

Following COVID-19 cancellations, Melly Oey is bringing classes back to the Vernon Arts Centre, starting April 5 for 10 weeks (with multiple day/time options)

“Music has great health benefits for seniors,” instructor Oey said, after seeing first-hand how it has helped her students.

In fact, according to Johns Hopkins, “music can be considered medicine for your mind,” as stated in an article from thevault.musicarts.com.

“There are many benefits associated with music from improved memory to stress relief, motivation and even decreased pain from chronic illness,” the article reads.

Students Vickie West and Janet Kirkpatrick agree.

Not only have they found a new love and appreciation for music and marvelled at their improvements and abilities, but they’ve found friendship among each other and Oey.

Oey takes great pride in her students, and seeing how far they’ve come in reading and playing notes. She even has a scrapbook of all her students, playing in the studio above the arts centre, as well as during rehearsals and special events.

For more information, call 250-542-6243, visit vernonarts.ca or email m.oey@telus.net.

READ MORE: Grand House of Photography captures creativity in Vernon

READ MORE: Guitar Quartet commended for Vernon performance

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Music

 

Learning to play the keyboard has been a joyous experience for Vickie West at the Vernon Arts Centre. (Contributed)

Learning to play the keyboard has been a joyous experience for Vickie West at the Vernon Arts Centre. (Contributed)

Previous story
Grammy Awards sets sight on Las Vegas for first time

Just Posted

Learning to play the keyboard has been a joyous experience for Vickie West (left) and Janet Kirkpatrick at the Vernon Arts Centre. (Contributed)
Seniors spring into tune with keyboard classes in Vernon

The Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers won the U13 A2 Division at the annual Richmond Jets Spring Classic tournament March 13. (Contributed)
Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers turn in Classic performance

Vernon boasted the lowest gas prices in the province with the price of regular gas as low as 171.9 cents per litre on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
Vernon gas prices cheapest in province

The new child care centre at the south end of the Vernon Recreation Complex is nearing completion and expected to be open in September. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
New Vernon childcare centres on budget, schedule