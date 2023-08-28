Shakira performs in concert at Madison Square Garden, Aug. 10, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Shakira performs in concert at Madison Square Garden, Aug. 10, 2018, in New York.(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Shakira to be given the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards next month. Previous recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott.

She will also perform on the VMA stage for the first time in 17 years.

The Colombian singer has won four VMAs across her career, starting with her win in the International Viewer’s Choice (Latin America North) back in 2000.

This year, she is nominated for four awards: artist of the year, best collaboration (for “XQG,” with Karol G ) and two noms in the best Latin category — for the same Karol G collab, and for her solo single, “Acróstico.”

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

Taylor Swift tops the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations. She leads with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the artist of the year category — followed by SZA, who has six.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12th.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentAwardsEntertainmentMusic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker has died

Just Posted

During an Aug. 21, 2023 news conference, Lake Country Fire Chief Darren Lee reported destroyed and damaged structures in his community due to the Clarke Creek that erupted Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo contributed)
No change seen in Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country

Thick smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire fills the air and a Canadian flag flies in the wind as RCMP officers on a boat patrol Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Residents of wildfire-stricken Shuswap region will soon learn fate of homes

Mike Miltimore, owner/founder of Riversong Guitars, holds up a guitar in his new manufacturing facility in Sicamous, set to open in late fall. (Mike Miltimore photo)
Internationally acclaimed guitar manufacturer to return to Shuswap roots

Vernon Fire Rescue Services deputy chief of emergency management Mike Walroth talks to a volunteer at Vernon’s ESS reception centre Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Nearly 70 Vernon volunteers making life easier for wildfire evacuees