Shinedown and Papa Roach tour coming to the South Okanagan

Shinedown, with support from Papa Roach, will stop at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Oct. 15 on the ATTENTION ATTENTION World Tour. (Jimmy Fontaine)

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown has announced new fall tour dates on their 2019 ATTENTION ATTENTION World Tour, including a stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Supporting them on their Oct. 15 performance in Penticton is Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight.

Reaching far beyond any genre or label, Shinedown’s uplifting anthem Get Up — which has become a crossover hit after spending several weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart — has quickly became a beacon of light for listeners around the globe, offering an urgent and universal message of hope, empathy and encouragement that has been connecting with those going through hardships of all types and those supporting loved ones who may be struggling.

Speaking to the human spirit in a time of need, Get Up was born from a very personal place, inspired by Brent watching his friend, Shinedown bassist Eric Bass, deal with clinical depression. Shinedown recently released a stunning new piano version of the song, propelled by the undeniable power of front man Brent Smith’s voice.

The song Get up has racked up more than 37 million streams, landed the band on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and was heard during the Walter Payton Award during the Super Bowl Pregame show among other TV spots. Get Up broke a new record for Shinedown giving the band the most Rock Airplay Top 10s ever and their 13th No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart (the second most in the history of the chart, tied with Van Halen).

Shinedown’s limited run of An Evening With Shinedown shows is currently underway and offers fans a more intimate live experience, with the second of two back-to-back sold out shows at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville tonight.

Shinedown’s chart-topping album ATTENTION ATTENTION, out now via Atlantic Records, simultaneously hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and spawned current Top 10 Active Rock hit Monsters, #1 Active Rock hit Devil, and the rousing track The Human Radio, in addition to Get Up.

Over the past two decades Papa Roach have been nominated for two Grammys, toured the globe with everyone from Eminem to Marilyn Manson and crafted the nü metal anthem Last Resort, which is still in heavy rotation on rock radio 17 years after its release. However, the group’s ninth full-length Crooked Teeth, releasing on May 19, sees the band returning to their roots.

The album, recorded in a cramped North Hollywood studio, features artists Skylar Grey, a hip-hop rock mashup featuring Machine Gun Kelly and the album’s acclaimed track Help debuted as the No. 1 most added at Active Rock and quickly became the No. 1 rock song in the country.

Tickets for the show go on sale on May 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC), charge by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or livenation.com. Prices range from $39.50 and $59.50 to $69.50 (including GST, plus service charges).

