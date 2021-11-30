Shoparama marches in return of Vernon Girls Trumpet Band

The alumni Vernon Girls Trumpet Band will return to Shoparama this weekend, an event which the original band hosted as a fundraiser for several years before disbanding. (Ingrid Baron photo)

Before disbanding in 2009, it was the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band who were the first to host Shoparama as a fundraiser. And now, they are returning.

The alumni band is returning to perform at this weekend’s event at the Vernon Rec Centre, which goes Saturday 10-7 and Sunday 10-4.

“We are honoured to have the Alumni Vernon Girls Trumpet Band back to perform at The Shoparama Holiday Gift Sale Sat. Dec. 4 at 12:30,” organizer Ingrid Baron said. “You will find them in the lane way between the auditorium and curling rink.”

Some of the ladies performing at this year’s event are the same girls who marched, played, held a raffle and hosted the concession at some of the first Shoparama events.

“My sister was a long-time chaperone with the band, both my nieces were in the band,” Baron recalls. “In 2003 they were looking for fundraising opportunities. I had co-ordinated smaller craft shows and thought why not do something bigger as a fundraiser for the band.”

The inaugural event was so successful that they added a spring Shoparama market in 2004.

Along with the band’s fundraising efforts, partial proceeds from booth bookings went to the band, and they continued to host Shoparama until they disbanded in 2009.

Shoparama returns, with the band, and dozens of artisans, entrepreneurs and home-based businesses selling unique gift and decor items, baking, specialty foods and more. The event is free but a cash donation for the Salvation Army food bank kettle is appreciated.

Entry into the event is at the rear of the rec centre, by the curling rink only.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

EntrepreneursHoliday givingShop Local