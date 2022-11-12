The Okanagan Artists of Canada is holding its Fall for Art Show and Sale at the Vernon Community Arts Centre Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Show and sale coming to Vernon Arts Centre

You might see some familiar pieces at the Nov. 19-20 event

A two-day art show may play some dejavu tricks on residents.

The Okanagan Artists of Canada have announced that their annual event, Fall for Art Show and Sale is back. Previously known as Art at Paddlewheel Park Hall, this year’s art show will take place at the Vernon Community Arts Centre in Polson Park.

The show will take place Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 48 artists are taking part and there will be over 100 paintings for sale for under $100. The show will be comprised of original artworks in oil, acrylic, ink, pastel and mixed media. Art cards will also be available to purchase.

Residents visiting the show may find themselves being overcome with feelings of dejavu.

That’s because various businesses downtown have had some of the work on display leading up to the show.

As one example, Casa Bella Boutique displayed the artworks of Kris Fuller ahead of the art show.

Okanagan Artists of Canada has been around for 77 years and has 75 members, as well as 22 on its waiting list. It’s mission statement is ‘artists helping artists.’

Admission to the art show is free and donations will be accepted for the Salvation Army food bank.

For more information on Okanagan Artists of Canada, visit their Facebook page.

