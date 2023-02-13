The Small Glories return to the Vernon Jazz Club for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society Feb. 22. (Contributed)

Show celebrates Small Glories with Vernon Folk-Roots

Ex-Vernonite back in town for live music at Jazz Club

Deb Matheson

Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society

It’s been a long wait for us to see The Small Glories return to Vernon. Almost four years to the day, in fact, as they last played for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society on Feb. 28, 2019.

The duo, comprised of ex-Vernonite Cara Luft and Winnipeg’s JD Edwards, love returning to Vernon. There is just an indescribable, special connection that keeps them coming back, and Vernon fans couldn’t be happier.

I caught up with Luft shortly after the duo returned from the Folk Alliance International Conference in Kansas City. Despite coming off long-delayed flights and in the middle of closing a real estate deal, Luft was full of energy and excited to talk about their recent projects.

The Small Glories will be releasing an EP later this spring which features songs they learned during COVID shutdowns, including three songs learned and performed for a Pete Seeger tribute held last year at UCLA. Due to COVID restrictions, their appearance at the tribute had to be recorded in Winnipeg and was presented virtually.

When I asked Luft what she hopes people gain from their show, she said, “Our shows contain a little bit of everything: some humour, a few serious moments, and stories. At the end of the day, we hope we have filled the evening with joy, hope, and some positive goodness. Our world can be a painful, dark place these days, so we hope folks leave feeling that they have enjoyed a respite from their woes; that we have brought a little light into their day.

“It’s the being all together that creates the magic of a great show, never to be repeated in exactly the same way. We simply facilitate it by bringing everyone together in one space.”

The Small Glories play for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Vernon Jazz Club. Tickets available at Expressions of Time, through TicketSeller, or at the door (if available) $40. Doors open at 6:15, show at 7 p.m.

Live musicVernon

Just Posted

