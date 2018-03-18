Show searches for ghosts at Powerhouse Theatre

Vernon’s longtime theatre will be under surveillance as a tv show crew hunts for paranormal activity

The story goes that the building has three ghosts residing in its halls.

In an attempt to either prove or disprove the theory, Thunder Boyz Productions Inc. is slated to film an episode of True North Paranormal at Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre.

“There are multiple cases documented that roughly three ghosts take up residence in the theatre”, said Jon Kozuska, host of True North Paranormal. “We are very excited to go in and use the various instruments to either confirm or deny the presence of paranormal activity.”

The theatre is steeped in a rich history. In 1962, the former Vernon electrical power house, then a warehouse, was slated for demolition. However, two individuals from Vernon decided to spare the building and create a home for the former Vernon Little Theatre group. On Nov. 23, 1963, the Powerhouse Theatre was officially opened.

True North Paranormal filmed its first two episodes at the Vernon Towne Cinema and the Kamloops Residential School. A fourth episode will also be filmed in Vernon at a well-known location and will be announced soon.

“Being a born and raised Vernonite, I am very proud to be concentrating our beginning efforts in Vernon at some historical locations I grew up with,” said producer Dean Trumbley. “I used to be in musical theatre in my days at Vernon Senior Secondary and always dreamt of performing at the Powerhouse Theatre. I guess I am now but in a different format.”

Filming is slated for May 13-14, including a through the night paranormal investigation. Interviews and filming will also occur in other areas to support the production of the episode.

Related: Powerhouse: A theatre for 50 seasons

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Just Posted

Dust returns to North Okanagan

The Ministry of Environent and Climate Change Strategy has again issued a dust advisory for Vernon

Show searches for ghosts at Powerhouse Theatre

Vernon’s longtime theatre will be under surveillance as a tv show crew hunts for paranormal activity

Medical team helps Guatemalan mothers, babies

Okanagan-Shuswap professionals improve health by training traditional birth attendants

Vipers hold off Wild 3-1

The Vernon Vipers take a 2-0 series lead to Washington State

Enterprize top-10 announced

Community Futures North Okanagan offers $35,000

Young historians explore Canadian culture at Mission Hill Heritage Fair

Young historians

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. cyclist races to first win of the season in New Zealand

Casey Brown captures Enduro title by more than two minutes at Crankworx Rotorua

Notorious Russian troll farm also took swipes at Canadian targets

Targets included oil infrastructure and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Cirque du Soleil aerialist dies after fall during Florida show

Longtime performer fell while performing in VOLTA

Canada earns second Paralympic Games silver in 20 years

Held 1-0 lead in para hockey game from 12:06 of first to dying seconds of third and lost in overtime

LETTERS: Two views of oil pipeline protests

U.S. and other petroleum-rich countries aren’t cutting production

Canadian Paralympic team picked up record 28 medals

The 55 athletes strong had set a cautious goal of 17 medals for PyeongChang

Canadian comic Mike MacDonald dies at 63

Ottawa-born comedian had performed on David Letterman

Most Read

  • Show searches for ghosts at Powerhouse Theatre

    Vernon’s longtime theatre will be under surveillance as a tv show crew hunts for paranormal activity