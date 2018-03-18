Show searches for ghosts at Powerhouse Theatre

Vernon’s longtime theatre will be under surveillance as a tv show crew hunts for paranormal activity

The story goes that the building has three ghosts residing in its halls.

In an attempt to either prove or disprove the theory, Thunder Boyz Productions Inc. is slated to film an episode of True North Paranormal at Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre.

“There are multiple cases documented that roughly three ghosts take up residence in the theatre”, said Jon Kozuska, host of True North Paranormal. “We are very excited to go in and use the various instruments to either confirm or deny the presence of paranormal activity.”

The theatre is steeped in a rich history. In 1962, the former Vernon electrical power house, then a warehouse, was slated for demolition. However, two individuals from Vernon decided to spare the building and create a home for the former Vernon Little Theatre group. On Nov. 23, 1963, the Powerhouse Theatre was officially opened.

True North Paranormal filmed its first two episodes at the Vernon Towne Cinema and the Kamloops Residential School. A fourth episode will also be filmed in Vernon at a well-known location and will be announced soon.

“Being a born and raised Vernonite, I am very proud to be concentrating our beginning efforts in Vernon at some historical locations I grew up with,” said producer Dean Trumbley. “I used to be in musical theatre in my days at Vernon Senior Secondary and always dreamt of performing at the Powerhouse Theatre. I guess I am now but in a different format.”

Filming is slated for May 13-14, including a through the night paranormal investigation. Interviews and filming will also occur in other areas to support the production of the episode.

