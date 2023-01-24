Shows will go on following flood at Vernon theatre

Flood damage at a local theatre hasn’t closed the curtain on entertainment in Vernon.
The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC) now has a timeline for restoration following water damage to the theatre’s main stage and auditorium in December.
The theatre will have to be closed for most of February for stage floor replacement.
Fortunately, two popular annual events, the Snowed In Comedy Tour (Jan. 28) and the re-scheduled Banff Mountain Film Festival (Feb. 3 and 4) will go ahead. The film festival, a Vernon Search and Rescue fundraiser, was originally to take place Dec. 28 and 29.
“These two events only use the front of the stage and can go ahead prior to full stage replacement,” said executive director Jim Harding.
Following the film festival, VDPAC will close for the remainder of February for removal and reconstruction of the stage floor in order to resume full operations in March.
The flood was caused by extreme cold temperatures overnight Dec. 22, which caused a mechanical failure that accidently triggered the theatre’s deluge curtains, a fire suppression system that releases a large volume of water between the audience and the stage in the event of a fire during a performance.
Water damaged the carpet in the front row of seating, audio equipment, lighting equipment, and the theatre’s main curtain. VDPAC’s stage floor, specially engineered to meet the demands of high-caliber professional touring productions, was also compromised, and requires replacement before the theatre can be used for dance or cirque performances.
“Having a smooth and level stage surface is essential for dancers to perform safely,” said artistic director Erin Kennedy. “Dance is a huge part of what we do at VDPAC, from the world-class professional productions we present in our SPOTLIGHT Dance Series to local dance school recitals, festivals, and competitions. We need to take this time to replace our stage floor before this spring’s busy dance schedule.”
The following events have been impacted:
• SPOTLIGHT Theatre Series: BOOM X (Jan. 14) – postponed, future date to be announced
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s Round Dance (Jan. 22) – cancelled
• SPOTLIGHT Kids Series: Karima Essa’s Body Positive Bollywood Dance Show (Jan. 29) – moved to the Priest Valley Gym at the Greater Vernon Recreation Centre
• Ballet Jörgen’s masterclass for local dance students (Feb. 10) – moved to the Okanagan School of Ballet
• SPOTLIGHT Dance Series: Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella (Feb. 11) – rescheduled to March 25
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s Musical Giants (Feb. 12) – moved to Trinity United Church
• NOCCA’s Marc Atkinson Trio plus Cam Wilson (Feb. 17) – moved to Trinity United Church
• Tunes for Teeth fundraiser (Feb. 24) – postponed, new date to be announced.
Ticketholders are urged to check in with the Ticket Seller box office, or online at ticketseller.ca for event updates, ticket availability and additional announcements.
