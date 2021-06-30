Shred Kelly bringing live music back to Kelowna

The Canadian alternative folk-rock band will play two shows at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on July 10

Canadian alternative folk-rock band Shred Kelly will play two shows at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on July 10. (Matt Kuhn photo)

Live music is making a comeback in Kelowna on July 10, as Canadian alternative folk-rock band Shred Kelly is scheduled to perform two shows at the Rotary Centre for the Arts that day.

The five-piece ensemble from the Canadian Rockies will play one show at 6 p.m. that Saturday, followed by another at 9 p.m. The stop in Kelowna is part of the band’s Tiny Concert Tour, which consists of 14 performances throughout B.C. and Alberta from July 2 to 24. Tour locations and tickets can be found on the band’s website.

The tour, which was announced on June 29, gives the band a chance to finally perform tracks from their 2020 album, Like A Rising Sun. In conjunction with their tour announcement, Shred Kelly also released the music video for their single, Roman Candle Eyes.

On the day of the tour’s announcement, B.C. public health officials gave the green light to step three of the province’s reopening plan. On July 1, face masks will no longer be required in public indoor areas. For organized indoor gatherings — which includes including weddings, ceremonies and events — the limit however remains at 50 people, or 50 per cent capacity of the facility, whichever is greater. For outdoor events, up to 5,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is greater.

— With files from Tom Fletcher

