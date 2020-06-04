(Black Press Media File Photo)

Shuswap man hosting concert in his driveway

Lamenting the loss of Music in the Park events due to COVID-19, Shane McMahon is putting on a show

A Chase resident is hoping to capture some of the feeling of the cancelled Music in the Park events on his own property this weekend.

Free outdoor concerts throughout the Shuswap were cancelled due to COVID-19, but Shane McMahon isn’t satisfied with silent summer nights. On Saturday, June 6, McMahon is putting on a small concert in the driveway of his home so Chase residents can drop by for music while keeping plenty of space between them.

Read More: Transport truck driver walks away from crash where cab detaches from trailer

Read More: Column: The Shuswap is a staycation paradise with plenty to discover

McMahon has lived in Chase for the past three years and said he has enjoyed a lot of the Music in the Park concerts, as well as helping with the sound system for a few of them.

He is inviting fellow music lovers over to his house because his large driveway will allow people to space themselves out. He said his neighbours are on board with having a concert close to home.

McMahon and his band play music heavily influenced by alternative rock from the ’90s, featuring covers of songs by the likes of Pearl Jam and the Tragically Hip.

Along with an opportunity to enjoy music, McMahon is using the concert to gather donations for the Shuswap Paws animal rescue group. He said a box will be available to drop off donations; cat litter and food, especially kitten food, is needed by the group.

The concert will be held at McMahon’s home near the corner of Thompson Avenue and Shuswap Avenue between 7 and 9 p.m. on June 6.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Music

