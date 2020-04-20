Joyce Marchant competed in the mini chuckwagon race, which returned for the 2019 Salmon Arm Fair. (File photo)

Shuswap organizers hopeful and planning for 123rd Salmon Arm Fall Fair in 2020

Focus may include pioneer skills relevant to the times such as growing own food

Unlike community events scheduled for earlier in the year, the 2020 Salmon Arm Fall Fair has not been cancelled by the coronavirus.

The Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association, which puts on the fair, is hoping to go ahead, reports the City of Salmon Arm’s representative on the association board. The 123rd annual fair is scheduled for Sept. 11 to 13.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren told council’s April 14 meeting that the board met recently.

“They are hopeful that the fair will be able to go ahead, so they’re planning for that.”

She said the board is “well aware of what the deadlines might be for deposits on people that are coming in and when they would have to cancel things and not lose their deposits.”

Association members are also talking about ways to improve social distancing by either eliminating or reducing the number of indoor events, she said, depending on what recommendations come from the Minister of Health.

Another focus will be to make the fair more relevant to the times by perhaps providing presentations on pioneering activities such as growing vegetables, rather than some of the things the fair might normally do, Lindgren said.

Overall, “they’re really hopeful it’ll be able to go ahead.”


Fall fair

