Silver Star snake leaves lengthy trail at Vernon mountain

Silver Star’s rock snake is growing and kids are invited to make their own addition at a free event Saturday in the village. (Silver Star Mountain Museum photo)

If you haven’t seen the Silver Star snake lately, it’s getting bigger.

But don’t be frightened, it’s just a rock snake.

The Silver Star Mountain Museum is growing the rock snake in the village.

“Ginny Hall our local author and illustrator will be here to help us paint rocks for the village snake which was started by one of our community members,” said Debbie Dell, with the museum.

“Let’s see how long we can make it.”

Kids are invited to paint a rock at a free event Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m.

All materials are provided but if you have a special rock you would like to paint bring it along.

Look for the Silver Star Mountain Museum tent by the Bull Dog Restaurant.

Those interested can also take part in a walk around the resort Sunday, Aug. 27, with Nancy and Norm Crerar.

“They will share their extended knowledge of the Silver Star Resort. You will walk around the resort and learn about the history and development,” said Dell.

“Listen up as they have many interesting stories to tell.”

The tour starts at 10 a.m. from the Pinnacle Hotel just above the village. To register for these free events email dell6506@gmail.com.

“Weather looks good for the weekend but of course we will be monitoring the situation,” Dell said.

