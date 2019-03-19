SilverStar pairs Culture & Cocktails for Seismic event

Raffaella Lipscomb is one of the 13 featured artists taking part in a Paint Off at Culture and Cocktails March 25 at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Lipscomb image)

Be part of a special evening at SilverStar Mountain Resort featuring the Okanagan’s best artists, specialty cocktails, canapes and much more.

As part of SilverStar’s SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival, a fundraiser called Culture & Cocktails takes place Monday, March 25 in support of the Arts Council of the North Okanagan.

“Culture & Cocktails is one of SEISMIC’s most unique events,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations & sponsorship manager, SilverStar. “The artsy and culinary evening will even include a live paint-off featuring local artists.”

Over 10 artists and artisans will have their work on display throughout the night.

This intimate event is a great opportunity to meet the artists and to hear more about the creativity and meaning put into their favourite pieces.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with drinks and canapes. The Paint Off takes place at 7 p.m. followed by the painting auction at 8. Then you can mix and mingle with the artists at 9 .m.

Tickets are $50 (plus tax and gratuity) and will include canapes and three featured cocktails.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit SEISMICFest.ca.

