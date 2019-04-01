SilverStar season-ender seismic

Less than a week left to hit the slopes at Vernon ski hill following successful festival

With less than one week left for skiers and boarders to hit the slopes, SilverStar has wrapped up a highly successful inaugural event.

Thousands of people came up to SilverStar Mountain Resort from March 22 to 31 and enjoyed the many events that took place during the first ever Seismic Spring Mountain Festival.

See: SilverStar's Seismic Spring Festival already a success

The festival featured sport, music, art, culture and community over the 10 days, with many of the events raising funds for local charities and community groups like the Arts Council of the North Okanagan and SilverStar’s local Fire Hall.

“It was a such an awesome kick-off to spring,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations manager, SilverStar. “We couldn’t have asked for a better festival. Everything ran so smoothly, and it was obvious everyone was having a great time.”

The Winterland tasting event that took place Saturday evening brought out hundreds of people.

“Winterland was one of our main events planned during Seismic, and it proved to be just as successful as we hoped it would be,” Deacon said.

See: Showpass hosts Winterland

“We plan to bring this event back again next year, even bigger and better.”

Throughout the week, boarders, skiers, and even mountain bikers took to the slopes in the hopes of winning a piece of the more than $50,000 SilverStar gave away in cash and prizes.

“We definitely plan to do the festival again next year. It was such a great opportunity to showcase SilverStar Mountain Resort and everything we have to offer as your favourite local ski resort.”

There is still time to hit the slopes and enjoy some beautiful spring skiing before the season ends on Sunday, April 7.

