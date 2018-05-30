SilverStar to open gondola with beach party

The mountain will host a beach party to welcome its latest addition.

SilverStar Mountain Resort will hold a beach party on the mountain on Saturday, July 7, to mark the official opening of the resort’s new gondola, presently being installed.

The party starts at 10 a.m. The ribbon cutting for the gondola will be at 11 a.m., and there will be free gondola rides from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with a free barbecue from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

The official gondola naming dedication takes place at 12:45 p.m.

Dress in your swim and beach attire. There will be a kids’ water slide set up in the village and a beach volleyball court. There will also be a beverage garden, snow cones at the summit, games for the whole family, a dunk tank for charity, as well as live music by Andrew Johns, all running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The resort is also giving away a grand prize of $1,000. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to find out how you can enter.

Contest details will be revealed on the resort’s social media on June 22. #PlayYourWay on the mountain to win.