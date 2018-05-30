SilverStar to open gondola with beach party

Free gondola rides, barbecue, games, music to mark special day on July 7

The mountain will host a beach party to welcome its latest addition.

SilverStar Mountain Resort will hold a beach party on the mountain on Saturday, July 7, to mark the official opening of the resort’s new gondola, presently being installed.

The party starts at 10 a.m. The ribbon cutting for the gondola will be at 11 a.m., and there will be free gondola rides from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with a free barbecue from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

The official gondola naming dedication takes place at 12:45 p.m.

Dress in your swim and beach attire. There will be a kids’ water slide set up in the village and a beach volleyball court. There will also be a beverage garden, snow cones at the summit, games for the whole family, a dunk tank for charity, as well as live music by Andrew Johns, all running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The resort is also giving away a grand prize of $1,000. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to find out how you can enter.

Contest details will be revealed on the resort’s social media on June 22. #PlayYourWay on the mountain to win.

Previous story
Energetic and uplifting

Just Posted

Vernon activist recounts pipeline protest

Vernon’s Bill Darnell opposes the federal government’s recent $4.5 billion deal with Kinder Morgan.

Structure fire closes Highway 97B near 10th Avenue SE

Salmon Arm Fire Department responding, motorists advised to avoid area

Kelowna woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

One injured in three-vehicle crash in Vernon

The driver of the van involved in the crash was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Spallumcheen changes recycling program

Township going to blue bins instead of blue bags in 2019

13 years of golf and puppies in Kelowna

The BC SPCA holds their annual golf tournament at Sunset Ranch in Kelowna

SilverStar to open gondola with beach party

Free gondola rides, barbecue, games, music to mark special day on July 7

Tim Hortons Athletic Awards Tuesday

25th annual North Okanagan Athlete and Team of the Year

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

This family business has been growing apples in Vernon since 1933.

BC Lions trade turf for surf at aquafit class

The BC Lions crashed an aquafit class in Kamloops this week

Water off for some Killiney Beach residents Thursday

Generator installation will mean a two-hour shut0ff

Vernon Lions Club golf event raises nearly $10K

Proceeds going toward Camp Winfield; event draws field of 68

Most Read

  • Energetic and uplifting

    The Watoto Children’s Choir perform at the Five Corners Pentecostal Church

  • SilverStar to open gondola with beach party

    Free gondola rides, barbecue, games, music to mark special day on July 7