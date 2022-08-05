SilverStar uncorks wine-filled festival

Andrew Allen performs a free concert at SilverStar during the Summer Wine Festival Aug. 13. (SilverStar photo)

Uncork, swirl and sip as the reimagined SilverStar summer wine festival takes over the magical mountain village, in part-partnership with Savour the Sun.

The delicious fun runs for four days, Aug. 11-14.

On opening night, Thursday, oenophiles are invited to settle into mountain life and enjoy special Okanagan wine features at several of Silver Star’s restaurants.

Several wine-paired dinners are on tap Friday, including the Riedel Long Table Al Fresco Winefest Dinner in the village, a dinner at Black Pine Social and wine features at The Bulldog Grand Cafe.

Uncork Your Senses Wine Tasting in the Village is Saturday, while Friday Night Brands are set to pour non-wine options. A shuttle to and from Vernon is available for the tasting event.

The whole family is welcome to the village Saturday as the Polson Artisan Market takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and live music from Josh Bogart at 1:30 p.m. followed by Andrew Allen.

Tickets are $95, available here. A shuttle to and from Vernon is available for the tasting event, email info@destinationsilverstar.com to enquire about options.

Enjoy bubbles and brunch at the Red Antler Sunday and take in a free concert in the village at 4 p.m. from Sister Speak.

If wine isn’t your thing, save the date for the SilverStar Beer & Cider Fest Sept. 10.

For more information, tickets and more events visit destinationsilverstar.com.

