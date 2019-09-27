Singers to harmonize at pop-up choir

Event will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at Cannery Brewing in Penticton

The Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts will hold its third pop-up choir at Cannery Brewing on Monday evening.

The choir, called Don’t Quit Your Day Job, is billed as a way for singers of all ages and experiences to learn a multi-harmony song in one night.

It will be led by instructors from the Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts and professional musicians Mia Harris, May Robbie and Davis Weir.

READ ALSO: Video: South Okanagan choir ready for Carnegie Hall debut

READ ALSO: A Cappella choir to donate spring concert proceeds to charity

“Participants don’t need to be able to read music,” Harris said. “They don’t need any experience in singing in a choir. All that’s needed is a desire to be part of a fun, creative, community collaboration.”

Participants will be given lyric sheets and then taught to sing in two- or three-part harmony.

Beverages and snacks will be provided by Cannery Brewing.

During the last time the pop-up choir was held, singers performed Madonna’s Like a Prayer. This time, they will perform Free Falling by Tom Petty and Space Oddity by David Bowie.

The event will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at Cannery Brewing, 198 Ellis St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and singing begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation. A $10 donation is suggested.

Money will go towards the Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts bursary fund.

Information about PAMDA and the pop-up choir is available online at facebook.com/pentictonacademy/.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Film tackles Israeli-Palestinian conflict through farce

Just Posted

Auto wrecker shuts down after 58 years in Vernon

Interior Auto Wrecking is closing shop in a car industry that’s vastly different from 1960

North Okanagan-Shuswap riding candidate garners standing ovation

Harwinder Sandhu of NDP gained applause for an honest answer during candidates’ forum in Vernon

Fundraiser started for Vernon family after devastating house fire

A woman and her 2 children managed to escape, but the house is a ‘total loss’: deputy fire chief

Photos: 1950s fever hits Vernon care facility

Good Samaritan Canada Heron Grove celebrates Good Sam Society’s 70th anniversary with free party

Water flowing for Vernon’s Mission Hill area

A water main break had homes in Mission Hill temporarily without water

WATCH: Firefighters battle blaze in Vernon home

Mother and 2 children escape burning home unscathed

Jean Chretien in Kelowna Friday to support Liberal candidates

Former prime minister to appear at Kelowna-Lake Country candidate’s office Friday

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family, friends of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

COSAR searching for missing hunter east of Kelowna

This is the second all-night search in three days handled by the team

Singers to harmonize at pop-up choir

Event will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at Cannery Brewing in Penticton

Film tackles Israeli-Palestinian conflict through farce

Tel Aviv on Fire to play in Vernon

Morning Start: Wait, does chocolate milk really come from brown cows?

Your morning start for Friday, September 27th, 2019.

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C.

High mountain passes will likely see a significant amount of snow this weekend

Most Read