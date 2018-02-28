Singers transport Vernon to Celtic isles

As a lead up to St. Patrick’s Day, Celtic Cara presents The Isles of Dream March 10

In an attempt to transport the audience to the Celtic isles and tempt spring in the Okanagan, Malinda Sunderland (left) Shileen Whibley, Jenae Van Gameren, Charity Van Gameren, Sarah Mori Jones and Sharon Kilistoff of Celtic Cara present The Isles of Dream March 10 at Trinity United Church. (Photo submitted)

Green hills roll through the Celtic isles, where vibrant songs share deeds of old and warmth stirs in the air.

Its just that feeling of the looming spring and tales of mysticism that Celtic Cara hopes to embody as it fills Trinity United Church with traditional Celtic sounds March 10 as a lead up to St. Patrick’s Day.

Directed by Terry Logan and produced by Charity Van Gameren, Celtic Cara’s The Isles of Dreams sees six women fill the stoic church hall with powerful voices that reverberate through the pews.

“There are so many beautiful stories to tell, beautiful songs,” said Van Gameren. “In spite of winter trying to hold on, we’re going to usher in spring with this beautiful Celtic music.”

Singing classics like Frederic Weatherly’s 1913 hit Danny Boy and An Irish Blessing of unknown origin, the Caras are joined on stage by Aviemore School of Highland Dancers and backed by the iconic sounds of the Celtic fiddle, harp and Bodhran.

“I think the part we’re trying to get across is it’s not a choir performance,” Logan said.

Fashioned after the acclaimed musical ensemble Celtic Woman, the Cara’s performance weaves together Celtic hits — some of which are sung entirely in Gaelic — dance and theatre to create an evening of storytelling.

Now in its second year, Celtic Cara’s performance has moved from it’s original location at All Saints Anglican Church, which they filled with their inaugural show, to Trinity United Church to allow for a larger audience.

And while the venue may have gotten larger from last year’s performance, the troupe has become smaller.

“We decided to make it smaller to have a more intimate group,” Van Gameren said. “It showcases more of each individual singer.”

Each singer of Celtic Cara is professionally trained and the group boasts a wide range of vocal prowess.

“Charity and I wanted to something together, to collaborate together,” said Logan, who once gave Van Gameren singing lessons. “Cara means friend. That’s why we named it Celtic Cara — everyone in this group is very close.”

Van Gameren agreed, adding that the combination of six women’s voices culminates in a sonic powerhouse.

“I think people will be in awe of that,” Van Gameren said.

Celtic Cara presents The Isle of Dreams at 7 p.m. March 10 at Trinity United Church. Tickets are avaailable for $26 adult, $24 senior, $10 student and $5 for children five-and-under through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

