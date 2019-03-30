Showpass hosts Winterland this afternoon

As of Friday afternoon, today’s event was already 90 per cent sold out.

‘Showpass presents Winterland’ takes place at SilverStar Mountain Resort today (Saturday, March 30).

But if you’re still interested in tickets, hurry because Silverstar and the BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival announced Friday that the event is 90 per cent sold out.

With 2 huge inflatable igloos, DJ Froggy Stylz, bonfires, fire performers from Cosmic Co-Motion, tastings from 25 of the Festivals amazing members (Wineries, Breweries, Cideries, and Distilleries, an onsite liquor store provided by Public Liquor, catering from Social 242 and so much more, this will surely be the Apres Event of the Season.

“Although some might think it’s a thing we get to do everyday; it is not really all that often that we get to drink in igloos” said Katherine Bramall- General Manager of the BC Wine, Cider & Spirits Festival.

Tickets will remain on sale until the start of the Event this afternoon, or until the last 10 per cent sell out. They are available now through the Presenting Sponsors website www.showpass.com.

SilverStar Mountain Resort is offering Sip and Stay Packages for the evening; and Noble Adventures is offering Safe Ride Transportation to and from the Event, to ensure that all guests are able to safely taste and enjoy the event.

‘Showpass presents Winterland’ takes place March 30t from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Related: Vancouver Island couple makes most of snow, sleeps in backyard igloo

Related: SilverStar’s Seismic Spring Festival already a success

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.