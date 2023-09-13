Skid Row and Buckcherry were set to storm the stage in Penticton, but cancelled due to health concerns for Skid Row’s lead singer. (Submitted)

Skid Row and Buckcherry were set to storm the stage in Penticton, but cancelled due to health concerns for Skid Row’s lead singer. (Submitted)

Skid Row and Buckcherry cancel Penticton concert over health concerns

The lead singer is dealing with unspecified health issues

Skid Row and Buckcherry’s upcoming Oct. 10 show in Penticton has been cancelled over health concerns for the lead singer.

“The Gang’s All Here Tour” was scheduled at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Other stops in the third leg of the Gang’s All Here Tour have been pushed to March 2024.

According to a post shared to social media platform X, (formerly Twitter), Skid Row announced the change, “Due to utmost concern for the health and well-being of one of our own, Skid Row’s lead vocalist, Erik Grönwall.”

In May, Skid Row cancelled several stops in Australia and Japan due to Grönwall’s flu-like symptoms at the time.

Grönwall had a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2021 that he emerged cancer-free after a bone marrow transplant.

READ MORE: Skid Row and Buckcherry head to Penticton in October

Anyone who bought tickets to the Penticton show with a credit card will get their purchase automatically reversed beginning Sept. 20th, and people who haven’t received a refund by Oct. 2 should contact the Valley First Box Office at SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca

For cash and debit purchases, refunds can only be issued in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC from Monday to Friday, 10 am. to 4 p.m., and all refunds must be completed by Dec. 1st, 2023.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: ‘A Haunting in Venice’ offers spooky period-piece fun

Just Posted

Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas and his aunt, Coun. Beverly Thomas, have been removed from office following a decision by the First Nation’s Complaints and Appeal Board issued Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Splatsin photo)
Splatsin chief, councillor removed from office over financial policy breaches

The 24 cyclist group is close to completing its 10-day journey across southeastern B.C. (Contributed)
Cops for Kids braking in Vernon

Tom Cochrane will be bringing his electric singing voice to Vernon for an intimate theatre show. (Contributed)
Canadian music icon Tom Cochrane cruises up Vernon highway

The red areas on this map represent areas of British Columbia under Drought Level 4 conditions, while the dark red areas are under Drought Level 5, the most severe condditions in the province. (British Columbia Drought Information Portal)
Severe drought conditions expand in British Columbia

Pop-up banner image