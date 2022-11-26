Skiers get pumped for season with Vernon film showing

Already riding the winter wave two weeks ahead of schedule, mountain enthusiasts are kicking off ski season on the big screen.

Vernon Ski Club’s (VSC) screening of Warren Miller’s film, Daymaker, takes place Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Towne Theatre.

“We love kicking off the season with the tradition of hosting families at the Vernon Towne Cinema to watch an epic ski film,” said Lauren Carr, VSC president. “Everyone is welcome and it is a great event to get pumped up for another season at SilverStar.”

This year’s film includes footage and stories from the nearby Monashee Mountains, showcases adaptive backcountry riding, introduces the audience to grass skiing, and packs in a ton of action and fun.

Warren Miller's Daymaker Official Trailer from Warren Miller Entertainment on Vimeo.

Tickets for the film are $15 and can be purchased in advance at Olympia Cycle & Ski (cash only). Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7. VSC will be handing out door prizes at intermission.

