Skiers get pumped for season with Vernon film showing

Warren Miller’s film, Daymaker, features Monashee Mountains

Already riding the winter wave two weeks ahead of schedule, mountain enthusiasts are kicking off ski season on the big screen.

Vernon Ski Club’s (VSC) screening of Warren Miller’s film, Daymaker, takes place Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Towne Theatre.

“We love kicking off the season with the tradition of hosting families at the Vernon Towne Cinema to watch an epic ski film,” said Lauren Carr, VSC president. “Everyone is welcome and it is a great event to get pumped up for another season at SilverStar.”

This year’s film includes footage and stories from the nearby Monashee Mountains, showcases adaptive backcountry riding, introduces the audience to grass skiing, and packs in a ton of action and fun.

Warren Miller's Daymaker Official Trailer from Warren Miller Entertainment on Vimeo.

Tickets for the film are $15 and can be purchased in advance at Olympia Cycle & Ski (cash only). Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7. VSC will be handing out door prizes at intermission.

READ MORE: Vernon Ski Club stoked for season with limited spots

READ MORE: Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain opening alpine skiing 2 weeks early

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MoviesskiingVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Netflix nights still come wrapped in red-and-white envelopes

Just Posted

Vernon residents are concerned about speeding on the 29th Street corridor. (Contributed)
Speed, crashes spark safety concerns from Vernon neighbourhood

The Monashee Mountains are featured in Warren Millers's film Daymaker. (Video still)
Skiers get pumped for season with Vernon film showing

(John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Vernon on pace for record number of new homes approved in 2022

Geotechnical improvements were completed at the site of the Lakeview Wading Pool Revitalization Project, according to a report to council dated Nov. 18, 2022. (City of Vernon photo)
New Vernon Peanut Pool shaping up despite construction challenges

Pop-up banner image