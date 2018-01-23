Penticton has been added to the list of stops for Slayer’s last concert tour around the world. Submitted image

Slayer adds Penticton to North American tour

Slayer adds the South Okanagan Events Centre as a stop on their last tour

Penticton has been added to the list of stops for Slayer’s last concert tour around the world.

On May 17 they will be joined by Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament for the first leg of Slayer’s North American tour.

After nearly 37 years, releasing 12 studio albums, multiple live recordings, compilations, live video and two box sets, playing nearly 3,000 concerts in all corners of the world, receiving countless awards including five Grammy nominations and two Grammy awards, Gold records and other accolades as well as having its own exhibit in the Smithsonian Institute, gracing hundreds of magazine covers, experiencing the devastating loss of a founding member,and even appearing on The Tonight Show, the age of Slayer, is coming to an end.

Slayer announces that it will do one last concert tour around the globe to thank their fans for all of their support over the years, for making the last three-and-a-half decades so packed with good times and unforgettable experiences, and will then move on.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Very limited Slayer onstage, plus meet and greet with exclusive merchandise packages will be available. Log on to www.slayer.net/tour for this and all ticket purchasing info.

Previous story
‘Shape of Water’ producer, Christopher Plummer among Canadian Oscar nominees

Just Posted

City gives third reading to marijuana dispensary bylaw

Vernon moves closer to issuing temporary use permits to dispensaries operating before Nov. 14, 2017

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

Vernon Search & Rescue find lost snowmobiler

Male, 19, went missing in Hunter’s Range area near Enderby

Bitcoin cannot pay your taxes

Vernon resident an $11,000 victim to scam

New website provides helpful information on Vernon relocation

MovingtoVernon.ca has all kinds of useful information about the city

Testing the Google Arts & Culture app

Going face to face with art

Slayer adds Penticton to North American tour

Slayer adds the South Okanagan Events Centre as a stop on their last tour

‘Shape of Water’ producer, Christopher Plummer among Canadian Oscar nominees

Guillermo del Toro film about merman romance earns 13 nominations

Vancouver Canucks confirm participation in NHL Young Stars

Canucks confirmed participation, at least for this year, in the NHL Young Stars event in Penticton

Canada, TPP agrees to revised deal without the United States

Canada and the remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to a revised trade agreement

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Rogers Media cuts ties with Vice Canada

Rogers Media and Vice Canada are ending their three-year-old partnership, pulling Viceland TV channel off the air

Snowfall warnings for mountain passes

Lots of snow expected to fall today.

Evacuated Tofino and Ucluelet residents head home after Tsunami Warning cancelled

“We’re safe to go home.”

Most Read