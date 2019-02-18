Small Glories grace former Vernon roost

Paul Tessier
Some times, things just work out.
That’s what happened when Cara Luft and JD Edwards were paired somewhat randomly to do a few songs together. The pairing was magic and Small Glories were formed from that experience.
The Small Glories will be performing live for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society on Thursday, Feb. 28 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre. Tickets to the show are $30 ($25 for members) at ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469.
Luft, who lived in Vernon for a few years in the ’90s, remembers how the seemingly unlikely pairing with JD Edwards came to be.
“JD and I were partnered together back in 2012 for the 25th Anniversary of the West End Cultural Centre here in Winnipeg. The idea was to invite as many Winnipeg or Manitoba-based artists to return to the venue for this one big 25th Anniversary show,” Luft explains. “But instead of everybody doing two songs on their own, the artistic director decided to partner people up who didn’t sing together or who were even from different genres. It was very interesting and somewhat daunting. Then to make it even more challenging, we were asked to sing songs written by other Manitoba artists.”
“It was a huge creative challenge,” she adds . “So JD and I hung out together for a week and got to know each other. We started rehearsing a couple of songs. When we performed together at the concert, out of all the collaborations that night, our’s felt the most natural.”
“We had the opportunity to play again together a year and a half later- ended up going on the road and forming the Small Glories – it’s been an amazing journey.”
Since their last appearance in Vernon, The Small Glories have been busy folks. They’ve been to several countries in Europe, including England.
They toured Australia last year as well.
In between touring, the Small Glories found time to land a record deal.
“We’ve signed with a record label out of Nashville called Compass Records,” Luft says.” I’d say our new album coming out celebrates a lot of Canada. We have songs written about different parts of Canada and different communities. All the songs on the album were co-written with different artists we’ve worked with for the past year and half.”
